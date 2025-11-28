USMNT's Christian Pulisic likely to miss AC Milan’s clash with Lazio this weekend, says Massimiliano Allegri

At his prematch news conference, Allegri said Pulisic “is unlikely to play,” while noting that there were still two days for the situation to change. He added that the rest of the squad is in good condition. Pulisic missed training on Wednesday after reporting muscular discomfort, prompting Allegri to be cautious given the American’s recent recovery from a hamstring issue.

“Pulisic is unlikely to play, although there are still two days until the match and anything can happen,” Allegri said according to ESPN.