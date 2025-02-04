FBL-EUR-C1-PSV-DORTMUNDAFP
Tom Hindle

'Hopefully, I'll still make a comeback this season' - USMNT, PSV midfielder Malik Tillman facing extended spell out after undergoing ankle surgery

USAM. TillmanPSV Eindhoven

Malik Tillman, who is in the midst of a career year at Dutch champions PSV, will be out for the coming months

  • Malik Tillman sustained serious ankle injury in cup match against Excelsior
  • Underwent surgery and will be out for 'a few months'
  • Certain to miss PSV's Champions League knockout playoff fixture with Juventus
