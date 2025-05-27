This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Patrick Agyemang, Charlotte FC vs Columbus CrewScott Kinser-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT's Patrick Agyemang named MLS Player of the Matchday after brace in Charlotte FC’s 3-2 win

Major League SoccerP. AgyemangCharlotte FC

The USMNT star was named MLS Player of the Matchday after his brace propelled the Crown to a comeback 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

  • First Player of the Matchday award for the 24-year-old USMNT striker
  • Agyemang scored twice in five-minute span to turn deficit into a lead
  • Fourth Charlotte FC player to receive the weekly honor since club's 2022 debut

