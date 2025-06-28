This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Mauricio Pochettino USMNT vs SwitzerlandGetty Images
Ryan Tolmich

'I never talked to them' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino denies reports that he interviewed with Premier League club Brentford

USAM. PochettinoBrentfordPremier LeagueUSA vs Costa RicaCosta RicaCONCACAF Gold Cup

The Argentinian coach says he was never in contact with the club amid reports out of Europe

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pochettino denies Brentford interview
  • Previously pushed back on Tottenham links
  • U.S. to face Costa Rica on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match