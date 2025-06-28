Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'I never talked to them' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino denies reports that he interviewed with Premier League club Brentford
The Argentinian coach says he was never in contact with the club amid reports out of Europe
- Pochettino denies Brentford interview
- Previously pushed back on Tottenham links
- U.S. to face Costa Rica on Sunday