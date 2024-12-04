USMNT legends Landon Donovan, Tim Howard question Gio Reyna's decision to stay with Dortmund and not consider MLS

GettyAlex LabidouUSMNT legends Landon Donovan, Tim Howard question Gio Reyna's decision to stay with Dortmund and not consider MLSUSAG. ReynaBorussia DortmundL. DonovanThe two USMNT legends expressed frustration that Reyna hasn't lived up to his potentialArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDonovan highlights Reyna needing to find a better situationHoward gushes over what Reyna has shown in flashesReyna has played 54 minutes this seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱