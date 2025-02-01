USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn reportedly traded from Phildalephia Union to Houston Dynamo in a $2 million blockbuster

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn reportedly traded from Phildalephia Union to Houston Dynamo in a $2 million blockbusterUSAPhiladelphia UnionHouston Dynamo FCTransfersThe Dynamo are set to pay straight cash for the U.S. international, with Philly retaining a sell-on clause for the midfielderArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJack McGlynn reportedly traded from Philadelphia to Houston21-year-old made USMNT debut in JanuaryPhilly retains large sell-on clauseGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now