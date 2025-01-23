WATCH: Even with broken nose, USMNT's Diego Luna delivers unbelievable assist to Brian White for goal against Costa Rica

GettyAlex LabidouWATCH: Even with broken nose, USMNT's Diego Luna delivers unbelievable assist to Brian White for goal against Costa RicaUSAUSA vs Costa RicaCosta RicaFriendliesD. LunaLuna proved his value with an stunning assist to opening scoring the USMNT, even after injuring nose Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLuna delivers a beautiful through ball to connect with WhiteGot an assist with an apparent broken noseCosta Rica match wraps up two-game January campFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱