USMNT captain Tyler Adams reveals what got him through 'dark times' during injury recovery after midfielder stars in CONCACAF Nations League final triumph over bitter rivals Mexico
After earning his first start since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, USMNT captain Tyler Adams revealed how family played a key role in his recovery.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- USMNT defeat Mexico 2-0 to win Nations League
- Adams scores stunning goal
- Captain celebrates with son on field postgame