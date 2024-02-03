USMNT star Brandon Vazquez on fire in Mexico as Monterrey face early title test against Club America

As the ball floated through the night sky at the Estadio BBVA, there was no way anyone in the Atletico San Luis defense sensed any danger. How could they? A long and hopeful cross from the left was too far away from goal to cause any harm, surely.
Enter Brandon Vazquez. Just weeks into his Monterrey career, the 25-year-old must have been the only one in the stadium who knew he was about to create a signature moment, one that would announce to Liga MX that he had truly arrived.
To be fair, his headed golazo, a legitimate masterpiece, wasn't the first time he'd found the back of the net since making the move from MLS to Monterrey. It was his second, and a third soon followed. Just weeks into his time in Mexico, Vazquez already seems like a player who could very well make a difference at the very top of Liga MX. And, with an early-season clash with fellow title hopefuls Club America on the horizon, Vazquez has a big chance to prove that he can be the guy for Monterrey and, perhaps, the U.S. men's national team.