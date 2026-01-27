USL announces ‘Premier’ Division One men’s league, details promotion-relegation plan

The USL, America's second professional setup, revealed last year that it planned to launch a Division One league - a category as yet only including Major League Soccer. For nearly 12 months, it has kept the name and format under wraps. Tuesday, though, they announced their plans. The USL Premier will aim to have 20 teams, competing nationally, departing from the two-conference setup that defined the USL Championship. The league below will also take on a nationwide slate, with promotion and relegation set to come into effect immediately. The anticipated launch date is 2028.

“USL Premier is a defining piece of our long-term vision for the men’s game,” said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League, in a statement. “We’ve built a multi-tier professional system that is both scalable and rooted in communities. By establishing a clear structure, we’re creating a strong foundation for clubs, players, and fans, and unlocking meaningful opportunities for stakeholders and investors as we continue to grow the game and prepare to introduce promotion and relegation.”