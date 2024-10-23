Jude Bellingham Dortmund Real MadridGetty/Instagram
Gill Clark

'Great memories' - Jude Bellingham hangs out with ex-Borussia Dortmund team-mates after Real Madrid Champions League triumph as he sends message to absent Gio Reyna

J. BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundChampions League

Jude Bellingham took some time to hang out with some former team-mates after Real Madrid's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Real Madrid beat Dortmund in Champions League
  • Bellingham gets assist against former side
  • Hangs out with old friends after game
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below