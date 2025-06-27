This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
GFX Gonzalo Garcia Raul Xabi AlonsoGetty/GOAL
Chirayu Parmar

'Typical No. 9' - Xabi Alonso sets high expectations for Gonzalo Garcia as Real Madrid boss compares youngster to legend Raul after Club World Cup showing

Real MadridX. AlonsoG. GarciaFIFA Club World CupLaLiga

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised young striker Gonzalo Garcia after his Club World Cup display, calling him a “typical No. 9” with Raul-like traits.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alonso says Garcia reminds him of Raul
  • Youngster impressed in Madrid’s Club World Cup clash
  • No decision made about his role next season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match