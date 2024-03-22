Tyler Adams starts them young! USMNT star's infant son watches on as Bournemouth midfielder makes long-awaited international return in Jamaica Concacaf Nations League semifinal win
Tyler Adams made his long-awaited return for the United States men's national team on Thursday, with his infant son watching on at the AT&T Stadium.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Adams makes USMNT return against Jamaica
- His side scrape into Nations League final
- Infant son watches on from the stands