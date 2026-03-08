Tunisia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Tunisia are heading to their third World Cup in a row this summer, having kicked up a fuss in their previous two outings on the biggest stage. The Eagles of Carthage picked up a respectable four points in Qatar, despite having one of the lesser-known squads at the tournament and have already proved they are ready to cause some upsets in the USA, Canada and Mexico, securing results against some of the favourites, including Brazil, at the end of 2025.

Head coach Sabri Lamouchi will lead his country out for their seventh overall appearance at the World Cup, having taken over from Sami Trabelsi in January. In 2022, Tunisia bowed out in the group phase, but did beat eventual runners-up France in their final game, once again proving their squad is capable of competing with the best in the world. At AFCON, they were eliminated by Mali on penalties in the first knockout round, prompting a change in leadership.

Forming part of Group F, they will face hosts Canada, as well as the Netherlands, alongside another European side. Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. So, what weapons are at Lamouchi's disposal heading into the World Cup? GOAL takes a closer look at Tunisia's squad.