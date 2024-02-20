Trinity Rodman, Linda Caicedo and the top young talents to watch at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup

The USWNT, Canada, Colombia and Brazil boast some of the tournament's best young stars, but there are also some real gems among the smaller nations...

There are plenty of intriguing narratives to keep an eye on as the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup kicks off in the United States on Tuesday. Perhaps no nation harbors more interest than the host as the U.S. women’s national team participates in its first tournament in the post-Vlatko Andonovski era - its a youthful, Alex Morgan-less roster only adding to the fascination.

By no means is it the only nation entering a new chapter, either. Brazil and Canada both suffered shock group-stage exits at last summer’s World Cup and each come into the Gold Cup with notable changes, the South American side having appointed a new coach while Canada has bid farewell to its iconic forward, Christine Sinclair.

There are more optimistic stories, too. Colombia made a statement Down Under with its historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals; the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and El Salvador are making rare appearances at a significant tournament; while Mexico’s performances will intrigue after Liga MX Femenil’s steep rise has coincided with some disappointing years for the national team.

But among all of that, storylines regarding individuals will also emerge. There will be breakout stars, names making headlines that few have heard of and new hype trains to board. So, before the tournament gets underway, GOAL has picked out some of the young stars, all aged 21 or under, to keep an eye on…