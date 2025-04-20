This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I'm not going to speak' - Trent Alexander-Arnold ducks question on future after firing Liverpool to win against Leicester as Reds close in on 'very special' Premier League title win T. Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Transfers Leicester Premier League Real Madrid LaLiga Trent Alexander-Arnold has refused to address his future after firing Liverpool to a win against Leicester amid reports he will join Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below TAA was benched against Leicester

Scored within five minutes after coming on

Did not comment about his future at Anfield Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe