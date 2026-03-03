Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'We're guarding him like a treasure' - Arsenal warned Inter star is not for sale as club chief denies talks with Premier League leaders
Marotta warns Arsenal over Esposito
The 20-year-old is enjoying a highly promising season with Inter, having featured in 36 matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. This impressive form has naturally turned him into a primary target for several European giants. Despite the persistent rumours linking Mikel Arteta’s side with a move for the youngster, Marotta was adamant that no dialogue has taken place between the two clubs. The Inter director reiterated that the club’s sporting project is built on retaining their best homegrown prospects rather than cashing in for a quick profit.
- Getty Images
Marotta shuts down Arsenal rumours
The Inter president was clinical in his assessment of the transfer links during his pre-match media duties. When asked directly about whether the Gunners had made a move for the teenage sensation, Marotta replied: "No, they have not asked for information. Inter does not want to sell and does not make player trading its main activity. He comes from the youth sector and we guard him like a treasure. Everything can happen in the future but it will be a distant future."
Nico Paz catches the eye
The conversation also naturally turned toward players Inter could target, specifically Como’s standout performer Nico Paz. The Argentine playmaker, who arrived in Serie A from Real Madrid, has been a revelation this season and has long been tracked by Inter scouts ahead of the 0-0 draw played out by the two sides in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday. Marotta acknowledged the quality of the young midfielder, noting the impressive development he has shown under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
Addressing the interest in the former Madrid man, Marotta stated: "He is certainly an interesting player, a talent with a career of great perspective. I believe he is owned by Real, Como were good at identifying him, Real were good at not letting him slip away. There will be a lot of talk about him in the future."
- Getty Images
Inter's youth-first philosophy
Marotta’s comments on Esposito underscore a commitment to the Nerazzurri's youth academy, which has produced a string of professional talents in recent seasons. This philosophy is seen as vital for the club to remain sustainable while competing at the highest levels of both Serie A and the Champions League.
The focus now remains on the pitch for Inter as they navigate a busy schedule across multiple competitions. While the transfer market will always provide a background noise of speculation, the leadership at San Siro seems focused on stability. For Arsenal and other Premier League vultures, the message is clear: Inter’s jewels are staying exactly where they are for the foreseeable future, as the club looks to build the next generation of successes around their own academy graduates.
Advertisement