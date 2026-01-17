Tottenham 'weighing up' sacking Thomas Frank after shocking defeat to West Ham as Spurs fans chant for Dane’s dismissal

After the match, Frank spoke to reporters about Spurs fans booing, saying: “It's not a nice feeling, but I understand frustration. We are losing to a big London rival. There is nothing worse. We couldn't win at home, which we work very hard to try to do. Hopefully they [the fans] can see the effort from the boys. They are working very hard. We did everything in the second half.

"Of course I’ve probably had better times, it’s probably not the best time. But I understand, I’m the man in charge. So the blame will go to me. That’s fair, no problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can to support them and drive them forward, that’s what we do, and we will keep going forward.

"If you’re not winning enough, we know you will not get enough support from the fans. But when we’re winning, it will change, when we start winning again. Which we will do. I’m not in doubt of that.

"I think also you can look a little bit at the performances. Let’s say the Bournemouth [match, a 3-2 league loss] and Villa [a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup] and this game here, if the players stop running, or stop doing anything, or not working hard, and we are not the team that’s closest to winning, then you can say OK. But I think the team is working very hard."

He added: "I am feeling the backing from everyone, everyone wants the same thing - long-term success. We are doing a lot of things right behind the scenes, but we are not getting the results which is crucial."

