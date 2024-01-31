Tottenham x UFC?! Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou makes bizarre MMA threat after bad-tempered victory over Brentford

James Hunsley
Maupay Brentford 2023-24Getty Images
Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueAnge PostecoglouNeal MaupayTottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordBrentfordBrennan Johnson

Ange Postecoglou challenged his Tottenham players to sort out their differences with Brentford in a UFC ring after a full-blooded win on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Spurs and Brentford in heated clash
  • North London side prevail 3-2
  • Postecoglou makes UFC comment

Editors' Picks