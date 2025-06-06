Postecoglou replacements GFXGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

Tottenham's next manager: Homecoming for USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, Adoni Iraola steal and the top options for Spurs to replace sacked Ange Postecoglou - ranked

OpinionTottenhamPremier LeagueA. PostecoglouM. PochettinoA. IraolaT. FrankMarco SilvaFEATURESE. TerzicT. MottaK. McKennaB. Rodgers

The Europa League winners have finally put their Australian head coach out of his misery - but who's the best man to replace him?

Ange Postecoglou has officially been relieved of his duties at Tottenham. That's a sentence most Spurs fans had been praying on for months as results and performances took a turn for the worse during a shambolic 2024-25 campaign.

However, victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final added some shades of grey to the situation, with Postecoglou having delivered on his promise to secure some silverware while earning a spot in next season's Champions League to boot. That that achievement came against the backdrop of a 17th-placed Premier League finish, though, has led to his time in north London being ended.

The Australian coach earned plenty of admirers for his attack-minded style of play in his first year at Spurs as he guided the team to a respectable fifth-placed finish in the league, but the drop-off over the past 12 months has, in the eyes of many, been unforgivable, and chairman Daniel Levy had little choice but to make a change.

Article continues below

In the end, Postecoglou's refusal to budge from his principles led to his downfall (along with a series of bizarre exchanges with supporters and the media). The question now is, who is the standout candidate for the job? GOAL ranks the main contenders below...

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta