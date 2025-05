This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Tottenham set to lose James Maddison for rest of season as star midfielder suffers 'significant' knee injury in huge blow to Europa League bid J. Maddison Tottenham Premier League Europa League Tottenham are all set to lose James Maddison for the remainder of the season after he suffered a 'significant' knee injury. Maddison out for the season

Suffered knee injury against Bodo/Glimt

Suffered knee injury against Bodo/Glimt

Big blow to Spurs' Europa League hopes