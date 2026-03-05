Tottenham hit staggering 50-year low after awful home defeat to Crystal Palace leaves them just one point above relegation zone

The game seemed to shift in Tottenham’s favor early on when Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 34th minute, following a disallowed Ismaila Sarr goal. However, disaster struck when Micky van de Ven was sent off for pulling Sarr in the penalty area, and the Palace star picked himself up to convert the spot kick. Jorgen Strand Larsen then made it 2-1 before Sarr extended the visitors' lead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time.

Spurs managed to stabilize in the second half, preventing further goals, but the damage had already been done. Tudor’s decision to leave out key signings Conor Gallagher and Xavi Simons backfired, while his late substitutions failed to spark a comeback. Tudor has now lost all three of his games in interim charge and is already facing questions over his short-term future.