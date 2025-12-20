Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Tottenham make decision on Guglielmo Vicario's future ahead of January transfer window after costly mistakes
Tottenham backing Vicario despite spotlight on errors
Vicario has endured a difficult spell, with costly moments in defeats to Fulham and Nottingham Forest drawing audible frustration from the stands. He was jeered during the loss to Fulham after misjudging Harry Wilson’s long-range effort, and again found himself under the microscope when a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross crept into the net against Forest. Yet club sources insist that replacing him mid-season has never been part of the plan, as reported by The Telegraph.
Head coach Thomas Frank has been candid rather than defensive when discussing his goalkeeper. He has resisted labelling Vicario as a "top" keeper, instead describing him as "very good", while acknowledging that improvements are needed, particularly with distribution.
Frank said: "I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. I think he’s a fantastic shot stopper. I think he’s saved us a lot of times this season when we needed him the most. Then, like with any goalkeeper, there are a few development areas that we need to do the best we can to improve. I think he had a good level in distribution, but I think it’s a level he could work on and get even better. That’s something we’re working on."
- Getty Images Sport
Fans, frustration and a pointed defence
The relationship between Vicario and sections of the crowd has been strained. After the Fulham defeat, Frank publicly criticised supporters who booed the goalkeeper, suggesting such reactions undermined the collective ethos Tottenham are trying to build. The head coach argued that criticism in the heat of a match helps no one, especially when confidence is fragile. That defence was rooted not only in loyalty but in evidence. Frank believes goalkeepers, more than any other position, are defined by errors, even when their overall contribution is positive.
"Every keeper will always be highlighted – I’ve experienced that with David Raya when he was at Brentford in the beginning with some crosses or some distribution issues," Frank said. "We worked on it and became better, and then he was sold to a club we can’t name. And then Mark Flekken, when he came to Brentford. The first six months also took a little bit of time. But he developed over time, which is natural. I think Vic, some of the key areas, Fabian [Otte] – the goalkeeper coach – and I identified from the beginning, I think he worked very hard on it and he showed some excellent things in terms of shot stopping."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The numbers tell a different story
Data from Opta paints a more nuanced picture of Vicario’s season. Statistically, he is performing better than at any previous point in his Tottenham career. He is preventing more goals than in his first two seasons at the club and has improved his save percentage, clean-sheet rate and expected goals on target conceded. Among Premier League goalkeepers with over 1,000 minutes played this season, Vicario ranks solidly in the middle tier, eighth for saves, save percentage and clean sheets, ninth for goals conceded and 11th for expected goals on target conceded. While not eye-catching, those numbers underline consistency rather than crisis. Crucially, Vicario’s save percentage is higher than that of several high-profile peers, including Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester United’s Senne Lammens and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker. For a player facing intense criticism, those comparisons offer perspective.
- AFP
Focus turns to Liverpool test
The debate around Vicario intensifies ahead of Liverpool’s visit on Saturday, a fixture that carries heavy recent baggage. Tottenham conceded 15 goals across four meetings with Liverpool last season, a defensive record Frank openly acknowledged needs addressing. While much of the attention will be on the goalkeeper, the head coach has been keen to stress that defending is a collective responsibility.
Frank said: "We conceded a few goals in those games. Probably a good idea to also defend a bit, I think that’s fair."
Mistakes have been costly and visible, but Spurs are betting on improvement rather than upheaval, trusting that patience will yield a more complete goalkeeper in the long run.
Advertisement