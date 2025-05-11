Tottenham suffer new Europa League final blow! Dejan Kulusevski forced off with knee issue in Crystal Palace clash to join James Maddison & Lucas Bergvall on treatment table ahead of Man Utd battle
Tottenham have been given an injury headache ahead of the Europa League final after talisman Dejan Kulusevski was forced off against Crystal Palace.
- Tottenham gearing up for Europa League final
- Kulusevski forced off against Crystal Palace
- Options growing increasingly thin