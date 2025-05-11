This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP
Richie Mills

Tottenham suffer new Europa League final blow! Dejan Kulusevski forced off with knee issue in Crystal Palace clash to join James Maddison & Lucas Bergvall on treatment table ahead of Man Utd battle

D. KulusevskiTottenhamManchester UnitedTottenham vs Crystal PalaceCrystal PalacePremier LeagueTottenham vs Manchester UnitedEuropa League

Tottenham have been given an injury headache ahead of the Europa League final after talisman Dejan Kulusevski was forced off against Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tottenham gearing up for Europa League final
  • Kulusevski forced off against Crystal Palace
  • Options growing increasingly thin
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match