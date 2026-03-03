Tottenham file written complaint with PGMOL over inconsistent refereeing decisions

However, the club’s irritation peaked just days ago during their 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage. Tottenham were left bewildered when Harry Wilson’s opening goal for Fulham was allowed to stand despite Raul Jimenez appearing to shove Radu Dragusin as they challenged for a header. The officials on the day ruled that the contact did not meet the necessary threshold for a foul, a decision that stood in stark contrast to the Kolo Muani incident. The discrepancy has left the club demanding answers over why similar physical interactions are being judged by entirely different standards from one week to the next.

Interim boss Tudor did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating following the loss to the Cottagers, echoing the sentiments now formalised in the club's letter. Tudor vented his frustration to reporters, stating: "Of course, it's a foul. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage."

The Croatian tactician has lost both of his matches since stepping in to replace Thomas Frank with the club now five games without a win in all competitions. Their last league victory came in late-December.