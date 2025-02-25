2025 NFL Combine: Ranking Tyler Booker and the top five prospects at interior offensive line ahead of the combine

GOAL lists the top 5 interior offensive line prospects from this year's class ahead of the 2025 NFL combine.

The NFL spotlight will turn to Indianapolis as the 2025 NFL Combine kicks off.

This yearly event offers hundreds of draft prospects a golden opportunity to catch the eye of scouts, coaches, and front-office decision-makers. With the NFL Draft fast approaching in April, these hopefuls will aim to boost their draft value and climb up the selection board.

The battle in the trenches often determines the outcome of a game, and elite interior offensive linemen (IOL) play a crucial role in establishing dominance up front.

With that in mind, GOAL writers take a deeper look at the top five interior offensive line prospects from this year's class with NFL Combine just around the corner.