Ajax most expensive player sales - How Eredivisie giants made over €1.1 billion in outgoing transfers

Ajax have been one of the most profitable clubs in world football when it comes to their business model.
The Dutch giants have continued to fight for silverware despite letting go of their biggest stars in almost every summer transfer window for impressive figures.
Having probably one of the best football academies in world football, Ajax have ensured that they earn huge money through player sales as they have a seemingly never-ending supply of wonderkids coming through, especially in the last decade.
And as if that wasn't enough, they have also mastered the art of buying external talent on the cheap, only to sell them on at significant profits.
Several players like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek and many more came to Ajax as budding footballers, but left the club as superstars.
And Ajax ensured they earned a huge premium on their investment by selling them to prospective buyers.
Just recently, they sold Antony to Manchester United for €95m (£85.5m), thus taking their overall sales to almost €600m (£525m) just since the 2019-20 season.
Ajax most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Antony
€95M/£85.50M
€216.22M/£194.60M
2021/22
David Neres
€12M/£10.80M
€46M/£41.40M
2020/21
Hakim Ziyech
€40M/£36M
€109.50M/£98.55M
2019/20
Frenkie de Jong
€86M/£77.40M
€218.20M/£196.38M
2018/19
Justin Kluivert
€17.25M/£15.53M
€17.55M/£15.80M
2017/18
Davinson Sanchez
€42M/£37.80M
€83.20M/£74.88M
2016/17
Arkadiusz Milik
€32M/£28.80M
€80.50M/£72.45M
2015/16
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson
€3M/£2.70M
€6M/£5.40M
2014/15
Daley Blind
€17.50M/£15.75M
€30.05M/£27.05M
2013/14
Christian Eriksen
€14.15M/£12.74M
€24.55M/£22.10M
2012/13
Jan Vertonghen
€12.50M/£11.25M
€32.75M/£29.48M
2011/12
Maarten Stekelenburg
€7.33M/£6.59M
€13.63M/£12.26M
2010/11
Luis Suarez
€26.50M/£23.85M
€29.20M/£26.28M
2009/10
Thomas Vermaelen
€12M/£10.80M
€13.14M/£11.83M
2008/09
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
€27M/£24.30M
€37.85M/£34.07M
2007/08
Wesley Sneijder
€27M/£24.30M
€52.25M/£47.03M
2006/07
Markus Rosenberg
€3M/£2.70M
€7.63M/£6.86M
2005/06
Rafael van der Vaart
€5.10M/£4.59M
€14.50M/£13.05M
2004/05
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€16M/£14.40M
€20.28M/£18.25M
2003/04
Christian Chivu
€18M/£16.20M
€30.60M/£27.54M
2002/03
Nikolaos Machlas
€400,000/£360,000
€400,000/£360,000
2001/02
Shota Arveladze
€4.50M/£4.05M
€4.50M/£4.05M
2000/01
Jesper Gronkjaer
€11.85M/£10.67M
€18.95M/£17.06M
TOTAL
~€1.11b/£1b
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.