This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Too much energy' - Petr Cech explains why Arsenal's sale of Emi Martinez was right call despite World Cup winner's success with Argentina & Aston Villa E. Martinez Arsenal Aston Villa Argentina Premier League Petr Cech believes Arsenal were right to sell Emiliano Martinez despite the World Cup winner's subsequent success with Argentina and Aston Villa. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cech spent four years at Arsenal

Martinez was viewed as a potential successor to him

Argentine eventually sold to Villa Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱