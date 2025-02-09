Tom Brady branded 'rude' by Alan Shearer after Birmingham minority owner prioritises Super Bowl LIX over League One leaders' huge FA Cup clash with Newcastle
Alan Shearer aimed a playful jibe at Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady after he missed the club's FA Cup clash with Newcastle.
- Birmingham lose 3-2 against Newcastle
- Brady misses clash as he sets up for Super Bowl LIX
- Shearer aims playful dig at Birmingham minority owner