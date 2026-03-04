Ex-Tottenham boss apologises for scathing Benjamin Sesko criticism amid Man Utd striker's scoring spree

Sherwood, who won the Premier League as a player with Blackburn and coached Tottenham in the 2013-14 season, has publicly apologised to Sesko, admitting he was "proven wrong" by the Slovenian's recent resurgence. On BOYLE Sports andFooty Accumulators’ podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football, he admitted that his previous assessment of the 22-year-old had been overly harsh. The manager-turned-pundit had previously criticised Sesko's performances during the club's turbulent final months under Ruben Amorim, even implying that the striker "should never wear a Man Utd shirt again".

The initial criticism culminated in a 2-2 draw against Burnley in January, when Sherwood called for Sesko to be substituted at halftime, before the Slovenian scored two second-half goals. Sesko struggled to adjust to the physical demands of English football after his high-profile departure from RB Leipzig. However, the landscape at Old Trafford has shifted dramatically since the arrival of Carrick, who has successfully integrated the striker into a system that takes advantage of his immense physical attributes and pace.