This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Tigres reportedly close to signing Argentina World Cup winner Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid Liga MX Tigres vs Toluca Tigres Toluca A. Correa The deal is expected to be finalized at a reported fee of $6.7 million. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Correa has made 463 appearances for Atlético Madrid, scoring 87 goals for the club

On the international stage, he has earned 27 caps with the Argentine national team

Tigres will host Toluca this Wednesday in the first leg of the Clausura 2025 semifinals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Liga MX TOL TIG Match preview