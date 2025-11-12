'We will always do what's best for balance' - England boss Thomas Tuchel insists Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden 'cannot play' together

Tuchel told talkSPORT: "At the moment, if we keep the structure, they cannot play. They can, but not in the structure, not for the balance that we developed. Not for the structure that also comes with wingers who are like specialists in their positions. At the moment, we play with a No. 6, a No. 8, a No. 10 and a No. 9.

"There is a lot of congruence, especially in the No. 10 position, if you think about Phil can play there, you think about Jude, you think about Morgan Rogers who played fantastic for us in this position. You have Cole Palmer, you have Morgan Gibbs-White, so there are a lot of players, and there is the chance that we will not take everyone. Not because we don't like (them), not because they don't individually deserve it, but we will always do what's best for the team. We will always do what's best for winning, we will always do what's best for balance, and we will try to keep the clarity, even if it means that we have to take tough decisions. We take tough decisions in any camp, and this will not change when we go to a tournament."