Thomas Tuchel explains delayed start as England manager with German coach not taking on role until 2025

Getty Images SportAditya GokhaleThomas Tuchel explains delayed start as England manager with German coach not taking on role until 2025EnglandT. TuchelUEFA Nations League BEuropean ChampionshipWorld CupThomas Tuchel has signed on as the England head coach, but he won't be joining until the start of 2025.