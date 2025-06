This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'A small hype train' - Thomas Muller urges fans to help him secure MLS transfer as Germany legend confirms he is open to USA move after Bayern Munich exit Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Major League Soccer Bundesliga Thomas Muller has hinted at a possible move to MLS as the veteran forward prepares to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Thomas Muller hints at possible move to MLS

Club World Cup to be farewell stage

Bayern legend "excited" by football in USA Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match FIFA Club World Cup FCB ACF Match preview