Thierry Henry emulates Sir David Beckham, Pele & Sir Bobby Charlton! Arsenal legend to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony

Henry was also a central figure in France’s golden generation, lifting the World Cup on home soil in 1998 and adding the European Championship two years later. With 51 goals in 123 international appearances, he stood as France’s record scorer until Olivier Giroud moved past him in 2022. After eight glittering years at Arsenal, Henry joined Barcelona in 2007 and became part of a historic treble-winning side in 2009. His later years saw him move to Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls, before a brief but emotional return to Arsenal in 2012. In his first appearance back, he marked the occasion with a winning goal against Leeds United, then signed off with a dramatic stoppage-time strike at Sunderland.

Henry said of being honoured by the BBC: "Football has given me everything and I gave it my all. To be recognised as part of its history with this Lifetime Achievement award and to have made my mark for the fans and my teammates is something I’ll never take for granted."