'They won't give us back the point!' - Joan Laporta responds to Spanish Referee Committee's mistake admission over 'blatant stamp' in Barcelona defeat to Girona
Barcelona’s fury over Girona blunder
The incident in question occurred during the final stages of the match when Manchester City loanee Claudio Echeverri appeared to catch Kounde with a heavy challenge before Fran Beltran netted the decisive goal. While coach Hansi Flick said he didn't want to use it as an excuse in his post-match reflections, the club's hierarchy has been far more vocal about the perceived injustice. The CTA's admission confirms that the VAR should have intervened to penalise the "reckless stamp" that changed the course of the game.
What's Laporta said?
Speaking during a campaign event at Mercabarna, where he was seen engaging with workers and even briefly boarding a forklift, Laporta did not hold back. “The feeling I’m left with is that it has been recognised that our complaint is well-founded. All the mess could have been avoided if the VAR intervened. It was a blatant stamp, and all stamps are punished. To rectify is wise, I congratulate them, but they won't give us back that point,” lamented Laporta, who recently resigned from his post as Barcelona president in order to run for re-election.
The CTA's formal report on the incident was quite explicit about the failure of the technology on the night. Following the admission, the club's official social media account even took a swipe at the authorities, posted: "Owning a mistake is a big step. Avoiding it is the next." This public back-and-forth highlight's Barca's stance that they are currently fighting an uphill battle against various external factors as they look to secure the domestic crown over rivals Real Madrid.
A titan effort against 'everyone and everything'
Despite the setback, Laporta is using the controversy to fuel the squad's motivation for the remainder of the campaign. He reiterated his belief that the team must be significantly better than their opponents to ensure results are taken out of the hands of the officials. “We hope it won't be repeated. It is an added motivation for the players. We have to be much superior to our rivals to win. The team is focused, we have talent, commitment and we will make a titanic effort,” he explained to the gathered supporters and media.
His rhetoric has increasingly focused on a "siege mentality" as the season reaches its business end. He concluded his address with a defiant message regarding the club's title aspirations, stating: “I am convinced that we will win the league against everything and everyone.” This defiant stance comes at a time when the gap at the top of the table has narrowed, making every officiating decision feel like a potential turning point in a historic battle for Spanish supremacy.
The technical breakdown of the VAR failure
In their joint statement with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the CTA clarified that Echeverri had indeed committed an infraction before the winning goal was scored. They noted that the law regarding fouls and misconduct was applicable, as the Girona forward's action removed the defender from the play using excessive force. Under the current protocol, this was deemed a "clear and obvious error" that required a review at the pitchside monitor, a step that was inexplicably skipped by the VAR officials on duty during the match.
While the admission provides some moral victory for Barcelona, the reality of the league table remains unchanged. Hansi Flick's side must now put the controversy behind them as they prepare for a gruelling run-in. With the season heading into the home stretch and a monumental Clasico on the horizon in May, the Blaugrana will be hoping that Laporta's call for higher standards is heard by the refereeing committee to ensure the title is decided by the players on the pitch rather than errors in the VAR booth.
