This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'There's inherent risk' - Alexi Lalas warns that any clubs pursuing USMNT's Giovanni Reyna, be it in Serie A or MLS, 'have to kick those tires' to ensure he can contribute Bundesliga Major League Soccer G. Reyna Borussia Dortmund Los Angeles FC Parma Calcio 1913 Lalas says teams looking to sign the Dortmund midfielder might be taking a gamble due to Reyna's recent poor playing performances Lalas says declining stock makes transfer a gamble

Potential MLS move could make Reyna a star

Hopes Dortmund exit tied to career upside Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask