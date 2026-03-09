Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty/GOAL
Theo Walcott told he was 'probably drunk' as Patrice Evra slams ex-Arsenal winger for having opinions that are 'dangerous for kids'
Arsenal no match for vintage Man Utd?
The controversy stems from a debate involving Wayne Rooney, who previously gave a blunt assessment of how his former side would fare against the modern-day Arsenal. When asked for his take on the match-up that had been put forward as a contest by Walcott, Rooney simply said: "Yeah, we'd batter them" before reiterating his belief that the 2008 squad remains streets ahead of the current north London outfit. Evra echoed these sentiments, insisting that the 2008 team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo at his peak, remains untouchable in the pantheon of English football. While Arsenal are currently enjoying a stellar campaign at the top of the table, Evra believes any comparison to Sir Alex Ferguson’s most balanced side is premature and disrespectful to the achievements of the past.
- Getty/GOAL
Evra jokes Walcott a 'menace' for comments
Speaking to Stake, Evra pulled no punches regarding his former rival's punditry. "I think Wayne Rooney was being really nice to Theo Walcott, even if he said Man United 07-08 would smash this Arsenal team. Walcott is a good friend, I love him, but saying those kinds of comments shows he's a menace on TV. He should stop doing punditry, this is dangerous for the kids, saying things like this. Even in the FA Cup in 2008, we beat Arsenal with eight defensive players. Our team is the GOAT of the Premier League, don't compare them to this Arsenal team. Walcott was probably drunk when he compared them, if he wasn't, then he's dangerous for society," Evra declared.
Despite his brutal assessment of Walcott's remarks, Evra maintains genuine respect for what Arteta's squad is currently achieving and refused to entertain the idea that Arsenal would be undeserving winners should they lift the trophy. Reflecting on his own career, he added: "When we won the league in 2010-11, people were saying this is the worst Sir Alex Ferguson side ever and we won the league by nine points. People were harsh on us, so I won't say that about Arsenal, if they win, they're champions, that's it."
Praise for Bruno Fernandes
On Bruno Fernandes' importance to United amid the club's attempts to get him to commit his future to the Red Devils, Evra added: "Man United nearly lost Bruno Fernandes at the start of the season and Ruben Amorim was able to get him to stay. Players with Bruno's calibre can always go to any club and win trophies elsewhere, but he's at Man United. He believes in the history of the club, he's a captain, his family might be settled in Manchester. Some players have left Man United and gone on to win trophies, but they didn't have the same impact there as they did at Man United. I think Bruno will have a lot of opportunities in the summer, it's up to him whether he wants to go."
- Getty Images
Key fixtures on the horizon for Arsenal & Man Utd
Arsenal boast a commanding seven-point cushion over Manchester City at the Premier League summit, though Pep Guardiola's men still hold a vital game in hand to keep the pressure on. The Gunners must now park domestic duties and turn their attention to the continent as Arteta's men prepare for a demanding Champions League trip away to Bayer Leverkusen.
Over at Old Trafford, the landscape looks remarkably bright despite a recent stumble. United currently sit third in the table but will be desperate to bounce back after suffering their first defeat under Michael Carrick's stewardship. With no midweek European or FA Cup commitments on the schedule, the squad has a full week on the training pitch to prepare for a crucial Sunday showdown against fellow top-four contenders Aston Villa.
