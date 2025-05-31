'The trophy speaks for itself' - Defender Gonzalo Piovi says Cruz Azul have 'full commitment' ahead of Champions Cup final vs Vancouver Whitecaps
La Máquina aim to catch Club América as the tournament’s most successful team with a seventh CONCACAF title
- The final will take place at Estadio Olímpico Universitario
- The winner secures a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup
- Whitecaps looking to become the first Canadian team to win