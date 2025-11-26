‘The reaction was anger’ - North Carolina FC’s shutdown for a potential USL Division One return carries a real human cost

The day North Carolina FC announced they would be halting operations at the end of the season hit one player’s family particularly hard.

Upon learning from her husband that everything their family had built in Cary, N.C., would come crashing to an end, the player’s wife was immediately rushed to the hospital. She had terrible breakouts on her face and body. It was so bad that a doctor determined she needed steroids to remedy her symptoms.

This is the side of football that many don’t get to see. And it was one of many reactions to the news that NCFC would, come the end of the season, no longer exist. On Nov. 3, the United Soccer League Players Association informed all 26 roster members of the club that they would not have an employer within a month. The news, officially announced by the team itself on Nov. 4 - four days before a home playoff game - made waves on social media.

Yet more important than the debate over USL’s future and its grandiose ambitions was the impact that this news had on real human lives. A club closing down might seem a minor casualty in a much wider soccer sphere, in which news cycles last minutes - at most. And USL franchises are smaller and more volatile than those in more well-off leagues.

But for the players, staff members, and those on the inside, such an event is life-changing and potentially catastrophic for a football career.

“The reaction was anger. Having a two-year deal gave balance and a belief of certainty. Then, we had that ripped out from under us so late in the season,” one NCFC player told GOAL.

It isn’t fair to the thousands of paying fans who show up to games week in, week out - the season ticket holders who will suffer after watching their team fold. But there is also a devastating human cost of redundancy for the 26 on the roster.

A handful of NCFC’s players, speaking on the condition of anonymity, talked about their reactions to seeing their contracts voided. Some were on multi-year deals, while others were due to see their contract expire at the end of the season. But all have had their lives turned upside down in recent weeks, with few apparent solutions.