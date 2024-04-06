'The Godfather!' - Kevin De Bruyne given lofty praise by Joe Cole after Crystal Palace masterclass as Man City's brilliant Belgian declared Premier League's greatest attacking midfielder
Kevin De Bruyne was described as the 'Godfather of attacking midfielders' by Joe Cole after leading Manchester City to a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Bruyne called 'Godfather' by Cole
- Belgian declared best PL attacking midfielder
- Playmaker inspired City to 4-2 win at Palace