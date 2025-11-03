The Euro XI: Man United make magic, Arsenal are still the set piece geniuses and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores again

Thanks for finally waking up, Premier League. In the takes economy of sports, it all seemed that this thing was rather boring. Arsenal, we were told, were strolling to the title. Man United are just plain bad. Liverpool are finished. All three of those things may yet be true, of course, but this weekend served up a little variety.

Arsenal are still very good, and have the upper hand early on. But United have some real fight and verve in them. Liverpool, meanwhile, remembered how to win a football match, which you'd imagine is fairly refreshing for those of a Liverpudlian persuasion.

Elsewhere on the continent, things are sort of cruising along. El Clasico last week suggested that there is a real gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona this year (Madrid issued a 2-1 battering). But the Blaugrana won this week, and got their season back on track before it could careen out of control.

And then, in Germany, there was simply some truly rude behavior from Bayern Munich, who are making a mockery of their league.

presents The Euro XI, with 11 key observations from the weekend.