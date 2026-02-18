'That's what I wanted' - USMNT's Paxten Aaronson is ready to be 'the guy' for the Colorado Rapids

As he walked through the halls at MLS Media Day, Paxten Aaronson routinely ran into some of the league’s most recognizable faces. Teams were represented by their stars, all gathered for what felt like an unofficial kickoff to the 2026 season in South Florida.

It wasn’t lost on Aaronson that he was there representing the Colorado Rapids. It’s a small thing, sure, but it meant something. His presence wasn’t just an early-season obligation - it felt like a vote of confidence, one that reinforced why he chose to come back to the U.S. in the first place.

"I think it's awesome, to be honest," he told GOAL. "I see the guys on the rest of their teams, the important players, the No. 10s, the goalscorers, and for me to be looked at as that guy for Colorado, I think it's great. That's what I wanted when I came back to sign for Colorado. That's what I knew I was getting. "

That decision has been discussed plenty. Last summer, fresh off a Gold Cup run, Aaronson opted to come home, leaving Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany to return stateside with the Colorado Rapids. Just days before turning 22, an age where many young Americans are fighting for their chance to climb the European ladder, Aaronson decided he wanted something different: that he wanted the weight that comes with being important. Instead of just being another player in Germany, he wanted to be the guy in Colorado. Shouldering that responsibility was something he was looking forward to, and in some ways, MLS's Media Day was a part of that process.

"In terms of the demands on the field, I think it's just my mentality," he explained. "It encourages me to just be my best, give back to the team, and give back to the fans. That's what they expect."

There are expectations for Aaronson to contend with now. His choice remains a controversial one, particularly from those on the outside who believe players have to compete at the highest levels of Europe. Not only must Aaronson prove those people wrong, but he has to prove Colorado right for investing so much in him to be the face of their franchise for 2026 and, theoretically, beyond. The club record fee of $7 million paid to secure Aaronson's services was significant. It's now on Aaronson to live up to it.

That process is underway, but it's one that Aaronson is excited about. It's exactly what he signed up for, after all.

"I know that if I play well and if I play my role and do what I do best, it's going to influence the team and help us get higher up the table," he says. "It'll make everyone better, and that's my goal."