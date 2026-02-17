‘That’s the reality’ - Sophia Wilson’s absence, the Emily Sonnett-Naomi Girma star-studded pairing: Takeaways from Emma Hayes’ USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

For the first time in more than a year, the U.S. Women’s National Team will gather without a single uncapped player in camp.

Emma Hayes’ 26-player roster for the 11th annual SheBelieves Cup is a statement in itself - familiar, experienced, and unmistakably intentional. It also quietly deflates one of the most teased ideas of the winter. The long-anticipated reunion of the so-called “Triple Espresso,” floated playfully at NWSL Media Day last month in Los Angeles, won’t materialize just yet. Instead, Hayes is serving something simpler.

“First off, single shot, for this camp of coffee,” Hayes said. “I’m afraid I would love to see the Triple Espresso return, but I can’t do anything about that. I just have to wait patiently.”

Patience, after all, has been the defining theme of Hayes’ tenure following the manager leading the team to an impressive 2024 Gold Medal win at the Paris Summer Olympics. This roster spans the full arc of the player pool she’s spent the last 12 months evaluating - from relative newcomers like Riley Jackson, with a single cap, to stalwarts like Lindsey Heaps, who now sits at 170. Following a year in which Hayes handed out caps to 44 different players - more than any coach in the program’s 40-year history - the SheBelieves Cup roster is likely closer to the core she envisions building toward for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

“The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament,” Hayes said. “This is great preparatory work for World Cup qualifiers.”

Speaking with media after Tuesday’s roster reveal, Hayes detailed her thinking - from Trinity Rodman's importance following her January camp comeback against Italy, to the notable absences of Catarina Macario and Sophia Wilson, and the longer view guiding every decision as the countdown to 2027 continues.

GOAL takes a closer look at five key takeaways from Hayes’ SheBelieves Cup squad selection.