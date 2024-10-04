Sven-Goran ErikssonGetty Images
'Wasn't where I should have been!' - Sven-Goran Eriksson denies doing 'anything wrong' despite high-profile love affairs as England boss in late manager's upcoming book

Sven-Goran Eriksson has denied doing "anything wrong" despite having high-profile love affairs as England boss in the late manager's upcoming book.

  • Eriksson hit back at 'so-called affairs'
  • Dated then-FA secretary Faria Alam & Ulrika Jonsson
  • Swede discusses 'scandals' in posthumous book
