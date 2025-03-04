Super Bowl winner Antonio Freeman’s son Alex Freeman scores his first MLS Goal in Orlando City win

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarSuper Bowl winner Antonio Freeman’s son Alex Freeman scores his first MLS Goal in Orlando City winMajor League SoccerA. FreemanOrlando CityToronto FCThe young fullback carries on his family's sporting legacy with a memorable first goal for Orlando City SC.Freeman nets first MLS goal in 4-2 win over Toronto FC20-year-old homegrown player makes first MLS startOrlando City SC faces New York City FC next in the leagueGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below