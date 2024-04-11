Stunning tirade about 'scandalous, terrible, horrendous' refereeing sees Wolves boss Gary O'Neil hit with charge by FA

GettyAditya GokhaleStunning tirade about 'scandalous, terrible, horrendous' refereeing sees Wolves boss Gary O'Neil hit with charge by FAGary O'NeilWolverhamptonWolverhampton vs West HamWest HamPremier LeagueWolves manager Gary O'Neil has been charged by the FA with "improper and/or threatening" behaviour following a 2-1 loss against West Ham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowO'Neil ranted about referees after 2-1 lossCharged by the FA for 'improper' behaviourWill have until April 15 to respond to the charge