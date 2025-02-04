This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Steven Gerrard told shock return to former club as manager could 'absolutely' happen as Liverpool legend is tipped by Rangers great to 'go back in' after Saudi Pro League flop at Al-Ettifaq S. Gerrard Saudi Pro League Rangers Liverpool Al-Ettifaq Premiership A return to Rangers for Steven Gerrard could “absolutely” happen, says Ally McCoist, with the Liverpool legend not ready to give up on management. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 18-month spell in Middle East is over

Also struggled during stint at Villa

Savoured title success while at Ibrox Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match