Steven Gerrard snubbed! Liverpool legend misses out on Carlisle job following Al-Ettifaq exit as League Two's bottom-placed club appoint Man Utd icon as new head coach instead
Steven Gerrard missed out on the Carlisle job following his Al-Ettifaq exit, with the League Two club appointing Mark Hughes as their new head coach.
- Gerrard remains a free agent
- Was being considered by Carlisle as an option
- Instead, they chose to settle with Hughes