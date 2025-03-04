This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Steven Gerrard is heading back to Anfield! Liverpool legend to renew Chelsea rivalry as he signs up for charity game alongside Peter Crouch S. Gerrard Liverpool Southampton Premier League Chelsea Steven Gerrard will once again take the Anfield pitch as the Liverpool legend will renew Chelsea rivalry in a charity game alongside Peter Crouch. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gerrard to take part in a Legends match at Anfield

Will be joined by Crouch, Skrtel, Hyppia and others

Meanwhile, Cahill, Hasselbaink, & Zola will star for the Blues Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱